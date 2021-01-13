Gov. Baker to Release Details on Next Round of COVID Vaccinations in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations in Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon.

He is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. from the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders are also expected to attend.

On Monday, the state began administering vaccine doses to first responders — including police, firefighters and EMTs. The next step in the state's vaccine plan will focus on congregate care facilities.

At a press confernece Tuesday, Baker thanked those first responders who are stepping up to get vaccinated.

Firefighters and police officers across Massachusetts began their vaccinations for coronavirus Monday.

“Obviously getting the vaccine protects not only you, but also your family and all the folks you deal with and come in contact with in your community from COVID,” he said.

Baker also announced Tuesday that Massachusetts is preparing to open its first mass vaccination site this week at Gillette Stadium as the state ramps up efforts to get shots into arms and help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The site will open Thursday by first administering vaccinations into staff members, he said.

Starting Monday, the site will begin giving shots to first responders. At first the site will have the capacity to administer up to 300 doses a day.

Fenway Park will also be used as a mass vaccination site in the state.

Baker said that capacity will expand over time to up to 5,000 doses a day or more, eventually extending to the general population.

Eligible vaccine recipients will be able to schedule appointments on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website.

Vaccines are not expected to be available to the general public until April.

“The big hope on the horizon is the arrival of more vaccine,” Baker said. “In the meantime everybody’s still got to do their part to stop the spread of the virus in the months ahead.”