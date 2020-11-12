Gov. Baker to Visit School, Provide Update on Coronavirus in Mass.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to provide a coronavirus update during a visit to a school in Carlisle on Thursday.

Baker is scheduled to visit Carlisle Public Schools along with top education officials at 11:30 a.m.

The second surge of COVID-19 in Massachusetts is showing no signs of slowing down, Baker said Tuesday as he and hospital officials outlined steps they are planning to treat the growing number of people with the disease, including plans for the re-establishment of emergency field hospitals.

Since Labor Day, coronavirus cases are up more than 300% and COVID-19 hospitalizations are up nearly 200%, Baker said, which has driven occupancy at Massachusetts hospitals up to 67% overall and to 50% at the intensive care unit level.

The state's COVID-19 trends are headed in the "wrong direction and show no signs of changing," he said.

With an eye on the trends and the growing number of people with COVID-19 in the hospital -- it increased by 30 to 618 people as of midday Tuesday -- Baker said Massachusetts hospitals will be able to convert 400 acute care beds into ICU beds, if needed, and that his administration is planning for the return of field hospitals like the ones established this spring in Worcester, Boston, on Cape Cod and elsewhere.

State officials are expected to release new information on communities across Massachusetts that are at high risk for COVID-19.

More details on the location of the new field hospitals will come later this week, the governor said.

"COVID-19 has now been with us for the better part of a year and we've learned a lot about how to address this terrible virus. In addition to building a massive testing and tracing infrastructure, we've also executed on plans to better manage our health care systems during a pandemic," Baker said. "Our experience from last spring shows that creating enough space to safely treat COVID-19 patients and other patients throughout our health care system is the single most important aspect we have in navigating the pandemic as safely as possible, and being prepared for every scenario is critical."

The coronavirus continued its surge in Massachusetts on Wednesday, with 37 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths reported and nearly 2,500 newly confirmed cases. The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,994 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 172,500.

There were nearly 660 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 152 in intensive care units.

State House News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.