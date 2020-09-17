Gov. Sununu to Provide an Update on COVID-19 in NH

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to provide a coronavirus update on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Sununu last spoke a week ago, saying that even though the daily coronavirus case rates in New Hampshire had risen slightly, there is no cause for concern at this point. He said much of the increase was attributable to increased testing as college students returned to campus.

He said right now the positive case rate remains around 1%, and it would have to be in the 4% to 6% range before the state would look to take any additional steps.

Sununu also announced last week that the state had already paid out $81 million to about 57,000 unemployed residents as part of the Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance Program, which funds an extra $300 weekly payment for those who are eligible for at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits dating back to Aug. 1.

He said New Hampshire was the first state in New England to pay out the unemployment assistance funds.

As of Wednesday, 7,780 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 33 from the previous day. The number of deaths remained at 438. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire increased over the past two weeks, going from 20 new cases per day on Aug. 31 to 34 new cases per day on Sept. 14.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.