Halloween in Salem During COVID: Here's What to Know

An online tool shows the approximate crowd levels in Salem

Though many of Salem's traditional Halloween festivities have already been canceled this year, people are still traveling to the Witch City to walk the streets, grab a bite to eat and trick or treat. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city has implemented safety restrictions for visitors to keep in mind.

Shops, restaurants and attractions are still operating at reduced capacity -- 25% indoors -- and some parking spaces have been repurposed to accommodate outdoor dining spaces. Although state regulations allow 10 people per table at eateries, Salem has kept the local limit to six.

A mandatory mask order is in place downtown and violators can face fines of up to $300.

Street performers are required to keep 25 feet away from their audience and cannot cause groups to gather around them. The goal is to create a separate area for the artists where people will be able to walk by and watch from a distance.

Advanced tickets and reservations are required for certain attractions and long lines will not be permitted outside of businesses. Salem Police are prepared to shutdown streets if necessary.

An online tool that shows the approximate crowd levels is available on the city's website. The calculation is based on vehicle counts and people at commuter rail stations.

People are encouraged to use public transportation due to limited parking.

