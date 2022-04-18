Henry Richard, Brother of Bombing Victim Martin Richard, Runs Boston Marathon

Henry Richard, the 20-year-old brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, was among the 28,000-plus participants in Monday's 126th Boston Marathon, according to The Boston Globe.

Henry Richard is the older brother of Martin Richard, the 8-year-old boy killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Martin would have turned 18 this June.

Henry is a student at Pace University in New York, the Globe said. He has participated in other Boston Athletic Association events in the past, but this is his first time running the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was reportedly part of a team of runners representing the Martin Richard Foundation. According to its website, the foundation "works to advance the values of inclusion, kindness, justice and peace."