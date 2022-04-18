Local

Boston Marathon

Henry Richard, Brother of Bombing Victim Martin Richard, Runs Boston Marathon

He was reportedly part of a team of runners representing the Martin Richard Foundation

By Marc Fortier

Henry Richard, the 20-year-old brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, was among the 28,000-plus participants in Monday's 126th Boston Marathon, according to The Boston Globe.

Henry Richard is the older brother of Martin Richard, the 8-year-old boy killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Martin would have turned 18 this June.

(04/16/16 Milton, MA) Henry Richard, the brother of Martin Richard, who lost his life in the Marathon Bombing, gets a high five after crossing the finish line for the Greater Boston team at the B.A.A's 20th relay challenge on Boylston Street. April 16, 2016. Staff photo by Faith Ninivaggi (Photo by FAITH NINIVAGGI/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Henry is a student at Pace University in New York, the Globe said. He has participated in other Boston Athletic Association events in the past, but this is his first time running the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon.

He was reportedly part of a team of runners representing the Martin Richard Foundation. According to its website, the foundation "works to advance the values of inclusion, kindness, justice and peace."

This article tagged under:

Boston MarathonMartin RichardMartin Richard Foundationhenry richard
