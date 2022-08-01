RAW VIDEO: Humpback Whale Spotted in Boston Harbor

A humpback whale was spotted breaching in Boston Harbor on Monday morning between Deer Island and Long Island.

Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna captured video of the whale, which they shared with NBC10 Boston.

The first video shows the whale breaching and splashing down in the harbor not far from a couple of boats. The second showed a similar scene, but from closer proximity.

The sighting comes about a week after a humpback whale was caught on camera breaching the water and landing on top of a boat off the cost of Plymouth. The 19-foot vessel sustained light damage to its bow, and the whale was not seriously injured.

That's just one of several close encounters with whales off the Massachusetts coast in recent weeks.

Plymouth Harbormaster Chad Hunter told NBC10 Boston the close encounter occurred around 10 a.m. off the coast of White Horse Beach.

On Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and local experts held a press conference to remind people how to stay safe around whales. Officials said three juvenile humpback whales have been feeding off the bait fish off Manomet Point and Whitehorse Beach for the past seven to 10 days. The large bait fish have attracted scores of fishermen, along with the boats full of spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of a whale.

Bob Glenn of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries said the whales can be "very unpredictable" when feeding on menhaden, creating a hazard for both whales and humans.

"We understand these are majestic animals and the public would like to view them," he added. "That's fine, but they need to do that from a safe distance."

Executive Director of Whale and Dolphin Conservation Regina Asmutis-Silvia encouraged boaters to stay at least 100 feet away from the whales, to keep speeds down and to turn off their motors when whales are nearby. And she said the safest way to watch them is from land, with binoculars and cameras.

"The interactions we've seen recently jeopardize the safety of everyone involved," Asmutis-Silvia said. "We're very glad no one was hurt, but there can be significant damage. You think hitting a car with a deer is a bad idea, think about a fiberglass boat with a whale."