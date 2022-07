Firefighters were called to a massive fire Sunday night in Concord, Massachusetts.

The Concord Fire Department as well as fire crews from several other towns were working the blaze on Sudbury Road. The Acton Fire Department said it was one of the stations providing mutual aid at the building fire in Concord.

People are being asked to avoid the area of Sudbury Road between Main and Thoreau streets.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.