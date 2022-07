Salem State University issued an alert about a large police presence on campus Tuesday morning in Salem, Massachusetts.

Police were investigating some kind of incident that occurred on Broadway near the back of the Stanley Building lot and the rear of the O'Keefe Center, the University wrote on Twitter.

People are being asked to avoid the area as Salem police investigate. No further information was immediately available.

SSU Alert: There is enhanced police activity in the area of 106 Broadway to the rear of the Stanley Bldg. lot and rear of the O'Keefe Center. Community members should avoid the area as Salem Police investigate the incident. — Salem State (@SalemState) July 12, 2022