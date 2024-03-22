Lynn

19-year-old arrested in Florida in connection to Lynn triple shooting

The victims, whose names weren't released, were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said

By Anthony Vega

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Florida in connection to a triple shooting in Lynn, Massachusetts, late last year, police said Friday.

The incident happened at a shopping plaza on State Street on Dec. 26, 2023.

William Baez was arrested in Lauderhill and is being held at the Broward County Jail pending rendition, Lynn police said.

A shooting at a Pizza Hut in Lynn left three people injured Tuesday.
He was charged with three counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Earlier this year, Delvin Sanchez, 18, was arrested at his Peabody home in connection to this shooting. He was charged with armed assault to murder, accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact.

The victims, whose names weren't released, were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

