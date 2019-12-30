Man Critically Injured in Boston Double Stabbing

A man was in critical condition and a woman wounded after a stabbing incident in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood late Sunday.
Boston police said the incident took place at 1593 Dorchester Avenue sometime after 10:45 p.m. A man was arrested in connection with the incident.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals. The man was in critical but stable condition, police said. The woman suffered superficial wounds.
No further information was immediately available.