Man dies when truck rear-ends his stopped pickup on I-93 in Reading

A person was found dead in a pickup truck that was hit by another truck after stopping in traffic on Interstate 93 in Reading, Massachusetts, overnight, police said Thursday.

The driver of the pickup, 41-year-old Michael Murphy of Tewksbury, was found fatally injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The Vermont man who was driving the other truck, a 2022 International MV607 box truck, was not hurt, police said.

The box truck rear-ended the pickup, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, about 1 a.m. near the Commerce Way ramp, according to police, who were still investigating why the Silverado was stopped in the right lane at the time. The force of the crash pushed the pickup into the on-ramp's acceleration lane.