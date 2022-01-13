Mass. AG's Office Investigating Complaints at COVID Testing Sites

Several pop-up COVID testing locations across both Massachusetts and the country have come under scrutiny for their operating practices.

One of the sites in question, in Needham, interestingly has signs saying “No PCR” – so it appears at least for now, Needham’s Center for COVID Control is not doing the PCR tests.

But over the past several weeks, the town of Needham says it received a handful of complaints about the testing site, before sending a letter to the Attorney General’s Office.

The AG’s office confirms to NBC10 Boston it is currently reviewing complaints at all three of the company’s testing sites in the state – Needham, North Dartmouth and Worcester.

And we found across the country, Center for COVID Control testing sites are being investigated by the Better Business Bureau, the Department of Justice, and various local licensing boards.

NBC10 Boston spoke with two women tested at the Needham site last month who say they never received their PCR results.

“I just told people, ‘hey I went there, and I never got my results, so just be aware that if you need it for travel and you rely on it to get your results on time, be aware that you might not get your results,'” Needham resident Masha Sherman said.

“I’m not sure that this is a total scam, but at best it’s an extremely poorly run operation that doesn’t have the capacity or the resources either to provide the results that they’re promising, or even to provide any sort of customer service,” Wellesley resident Betsy Marks said.

We reached out to the Center for COVID Control for comment – both last night and again this morning – and we haven’t heard back.