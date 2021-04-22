Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Truck in Hingham

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a truck in Hingham, Massachusetts, police said.

The crash took place around noon Thursday at the intersection of Main Street and Middle Street, according to the Hingham Police Department.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital but did not survive. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

The intersection was closed as crews investigated the crash scene.