Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Truck in Hingham

One person died after a motorcycle and a truck were involved in a crash in Hingham, Massachusetts

NBC10 Boston

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a truck in Hingham, Massachusetts, police said.

The crash took place around noon Thursday at the intersection of Main Street and Middle Street, according to the Hingham Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital but did not survive. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 11 mins ago

Child Sex Abuse Charges Expand to 2nd New Hampshire Youth Center

travel 56 mins ago

NH Seacoast Expecting Busy Summer, But Businesses Need More Seasonal Workers

The victim's name was not immediately released.

The intersection was closed as crews investigated the crash scene.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscrashHINGHAMmotorcycle
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us