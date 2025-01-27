Wow! Did you feel it? We’re still hearing from viewers about the magnitude 3.8 earthquake that shook parts of New England, including the Boston area, this morning.

The epicenter of the quake was off the coasts of Maine and New Hampshire in York Harbor, Maine, rattling a few folks this morning around 10:22 a.m. Earthquakes of that magnitude are often felt, but damage is usually minor. Still, what a way to start the week!

Otherwise, when it comes to our forecast, we’re tracking a few snow opportunities this week.

As we continue moving through this Monday, expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.

Snow squalls possible Tuesday in Greater Boston

On Tuesday, we could see a few snow showers move through Massachusetts and into Greater Boston, mainly during the morning. A brief snow squall is also possible. At this time, little to no accumulation is expected, but we’ll keep an eye on it. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

Then, late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, another clipper system will dive toward New England, giving way to snow showers. A second round of snow is likely Wednesday afternoon and evening.

How much snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday?

How much snow could we see? Right now, our forecast models are saying that we could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow Wednesday. Some slippery roads are possible. Be careful while driving.

High temperatures will be in the mid 30s on Wednesday, then by Thursday, highs will plummet into the mid 20s.

We’ll likely see a mix of rain and snow from Friday into Saturday. Then Sunday could bring another snow chance to the region. Light snow is expected at this time for those events. Stay with your NBC 10 Boston First Alert Weather Team for constant updates.