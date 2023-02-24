Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Canton

Multiple Vehicle Crash Causes Delays on I-93, I-95 South of Boston

The crash scene cleared shortly after 8 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

POLICE LIGHTS BLUE

A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 north in Canton, Massachusetts, is causing major traffic delays on Friday morning.

State police said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. just south of Exit 2. Two travel lanes are closed and five vehicles are being towed from the scene.

One person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

"Expect significant delays on Routes 93 NB and 95 NB in Canton area," state police said in a tweet.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Shortly after 8 a.m., state police said all lanes on I-93 had reopened.

More Massachusetts stories

MBTA 4 hours ago

Red Line Service Resuming With Delays Between Harvard, Broadway

Needham 2 hours ago

Pedestrian Killed During Hit-and-Run Crash on I-95 in Needham, State Police Say

This article tagged under:

Canton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us