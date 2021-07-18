Neighbors Mourn Weymouth Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run as Police Search for Driver

The woman who died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle that didn't stop in Weymouth, Massachusetts, has been identified by authorities as the search continues for the driver.

Xuan Vo, 61, was out for a walk early Saturday morning when she was fatally hit by a vehicle near Pleasant Street at Ralph Talbot, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office and Weymouth residents.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A patrol officer saw Vo on the sidewalk around 2:45 a.m. and immediately attempted lifesaving efforts, but Vo died from her injuries.

Neighbors tell NBC10 Boston Vo -- who they called "Sue" -- was very active. They say she enjoyed walking, riding her bike, working in her garden and volunteering for the local food pantry.

Neighbor Robert Chasen believes he was the last person to see Vo as she often stopped by his house to use his computer -- which she used to do from time to time because she did not have Internet service.

"She was over here Friday night checking her email before bed," Chasen said. "I think she mentioned she was going for a walk and from what I understand that’s when it happened."

Patrick Barfield says the road where the fatal crash occurred is already an area of focus for police because of excessive speeding.

"This road unfortunately, we have a lot of people coming down here with a high speed," Barfield said, "and actually the police have already been staking it out giving people tickets for it."

NBC10 Boston also spoke to Vo's son-in-law, who said his wife was too distraught to speak yet about her mother.

Police have not released any information about the vehicle or driver involved. However, according to one of Vo's neighbors, police have a piece of the car that hit Vo, which could provide a clue as they try to track down who was behind the wheel.

Neighbors are hoping anyone with information about this incident will contact local police. An investigation is ongoing.