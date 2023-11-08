Northeastern grad killed while surveying wildfires in Australia

A recent Northeastern University graduate was one of three people killed in a plane crash in Australia, officials said.

William Joseph Jennings, 22, was part of a team that was surveying fires in Queensland. Officials said they were involved in a plane crash on Nov. 4. All three people on board were killed.

Jennings had recently graduated from Northeastern after studying to be a mechanical engineer.

Speaking from their home in New York, his parents Joe and Denise Jennings said he had worked with thermal imaging cameras during a co-op job and when he heard about the role in Australia, he thought it would be a great opportunity to help people and travel. He arrived there in late October.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Jennings loved nature and photography, which he showcased on an Instagram page "GoWithWill." His parents said he didn't have much downtime while in Australia, but they did hear from him every night.

"Will was such an amazing person, so smart, humble," Denise Jennings said. "He made friends everywhere he went."

"He was a very bright light," Joe Jennings added.

The couple said his original plan was to return to Boston after spending a month helping the wildfire suppression efforts in Australia. He had been living in Mission Hill after graduation, "having the time of his life," his parents said.

An investigation into the crash is underway. Joe and Denise said they've been told the crash was in a very remote area and the terrain is difficult. They are working to bring their son returned home, but said they expect the process to take some time. A family friend is fundraising to support the efforts.

"The outpouring of support has been enormous," Joe and Denise said.

His friends in Boston are also planning a memorial in his honor.