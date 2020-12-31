Officials Urge Caution as Mass. Observes New Year's Eve Amid Coronavirus Surge

The holidays have been very different during the coronavirus pandemic, and New Year's Eve will be no exception.

There will be no fireworks or in-person events for First Night in Boston. Officials are urging people to stay home this year, and Mayor Marty Walsh says tickets could be given out if any parties get out of hand.

Walsh also said there will be additional police officers on the streets Thursday night.

The New Year comes as COVID-19 numbers continue to surge in Massachusetts. The state reported 118 coronavirus deaths Wednesday, the most in a single day since May, bringing the Bay State's death toll to over 12,000.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday asked residents to heed the advice of health experts and stay home. Those planning to celebrate are asked to do so in small groups and virtually.

"As we approach New Year's to close out 2020 -- finally -- we're again urging everyone if they can to stay home," Baker said. "Please don't host big New Year's gatherings at your own home and do try to spend the time with people you live with. And if you do do anything, try to do it outside and make it brief."

"With the vaccines just getting here and a slightly different outlook for next year in front of us, it's important not to let our guard down," he added. "Basically, follow through with respect to all of the rules and guidance that has been issued over the course of the past 10 months or so."