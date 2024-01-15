Massachusetts

One person in custody after police operation in Milford

The incident happened in the area of the Milford courthouse, police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A police operation in Milford, Massachusetts, on Monday resulted in street closures and one arrest.

Milford police say official were conducting an operation on upper West Street in the afternoon, when the call came in at 1:57 p.m. for an investigation.

The incident happened in the area of the Milford courthouse.

One male is in custody, police said.

Police said West Street is closed from Prospect to Asylum Street. The Milford police command was still on scene as of 4:15 p.m.

More updates will be provided when available. No other information was immediately given.

