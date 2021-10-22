Local

Abington

Police Activity in Massachusetts' Ames Nowell State Park; No Threat to Public

"A police-related event is taking place in the area of 500 Chestnut Street; there is no public safety concern," Abington police said in a tweet

Police gathered in Abington, Massachusetts,
Police activity was seen at a state park in Abington, Massachusetts, Friday, and local police confirmed an event was taking place.

Abington police asked the public to avoid the area of 500 Chestnut Street, but didn't say what the nature of the police activity was.

"A police-related event is taking place in the area of 500 Chestnut Street; there is no public safety concern," police said in a tweet.

Aerial footage showed police gathered near a water tower at Ames Nowell State Park, though it wasn't clear if the water tower was part of the investigation.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for comment.

