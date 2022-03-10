Police Chase Ends in Crash in Boston

A police chase Thursday afternoon ended in a serious crash on Merrimac Street in Boston.

The car involved sustained major damage in the collision.

A police pursuit just came to a crash ending on merrimac st in Boston. pic.twitter.com/dihcHxpLYQ — Kyle DuBreuil (@TheNamesKyle) March 10, 2022

At least two men were seen being taken into custody following the crash.

I’ve seen 2 men taken into custody after this crash. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/555iaepiC1 — Kyle DuBreuil (@TheNamesKyle) March 10, 2022

A witness who saw the situation unfold said the car was driving and hit some metal plates on the ground, lost control and struck a backhoe. The car bounced off the backhoe and off a nearby truck before coming to rest on the sidewalk.

"That's where a lot of police came over and tried to get them out of the car," the witness said.

An eye witness describes what happened with this crash. pic.twitter.com/C4kQnw8g1m — Kyle DuBreuil (@TheNamesKyle) March 10, 2022

No further information was immediately available.