Police Chase Ends in Crash in Boston

A police chase Thursday afternoon ended in a serious crash on Merrimac Street in Boston.
The car involved sustained major damage in the collision.
At least two men were seen being taken into custody following the crash.
A witness who saw the situation unfold said the car was driving and hit some metal plates on the ground, lost control and struck a backhoe. The car bounced off the backhoe and off a nearby truck before coming to rest on the sidewalk.
"That's where a lot of police came over and tried to get them out of the car," the witness said.
No further information was immediately available.