Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Police Chase Ends in Crash in Boston

At least two men were seen being taken into custody

By Marc Fortier

A police chase Thursday afternoon ended in a serious crash on Merrimac Street in Boston.

The car involved sustained major damage in the collision.

At least two men were seen being taken into custody following the crash.

A witness who saw the situation unfold said the car was driving and hit some metal plates on the ground, lost control and struck a backhoe. The car bounced off the backhoe and off a nearby truck before coming to rest on the sidewalk.

"That's where a lot of police came over and tried to get them out of the car," the witness said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

joro spider 6 hours ago

Huge Invasive Spiders Expected to Spread to Boston. Should We Be Worried?

Boston Public Schools 9 hours ago

Boston Public Health Commission Recommends to Keep School Mask Mandate

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston policecrashpolice chasemerrimac street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us