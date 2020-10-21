Popular Jamaica Plain Mexican Restaurant Expanding to Patriot Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A few months ago it was reported that a Mexican restaurant in Jamaica Plain was planning to expand to another location in Boston. Now we have learned that it has plans to expand to a space southwest of the city that should eventually be a popular spot for sports fans.

According to the dining page for Patriot Place in Foxborough, Achilito's Taqueria is planning to open there sometime this fall, joining its original location across from the Forest Hills T station, and possibly another on Chestnut Hill Avenue in Brighton assuming that those plans are still in the works. Based on the original location in JP, the new outlet at Patriot Place could feature such items as tacos, burritos, quesadillas, flautas, enchiladas, tostadas, and more.

The website for Achilito's Taqueria can be found at https://www.achilitos.com/

[Earlier Article]

Achilito's Taqueria to Open in Former Dates and Olives Space in Brighton

by Marc Hurwitz

