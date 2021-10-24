Rain to Move in Monday and Linger For Days

Another cool day with highs nearing 60 but this time we get to enjoy more sunshine! Fortunately, no rain chances for us this afternoon, although cloud coverage will start building up in the evening hours. Tonight we’ll see the first drops of what plans to be a rainy week ahead.

Showers start rolling into western New England after 10 pm and will linger on through Wednesday. That’s right, rain, rain and more rain. From tonight and into next Sunday we have showers on our Exclusive 10-day forecast unwilling to leave. A warm front makes its way into the area tomorrow but the low pressure system will push in by Tuesday bringing the heaviest precipitation pockets.

Thursday might be the day that we get to have a brief break but it will overall be a cloudy & wet week. . Forecasted rainfall totals are likely to add up to more than 3-5 inches in several spots. So today is another great opportunity to begin with home preparations like checking your roof for any leaks, basement, trim the trees near your home & even clear out any debris obstructing a proper drainage flow surrounding your home.

If your windshields are working properly and your brakes are doing good, you’re good to go. Remember that for Tuesday and Wednesday, the days with the heaviest rainfall, we’ll likely see flooded streets. Stay away from these flooded roads and look for alternate routes.

Because of a prolonged ESE flow, we’ll see wave heights coming up near 13 ft on our south facing shores by Tuesday, this could be causing coastal flooding, erosion & small craft advisories. The increased surge will continue through Wednesday.