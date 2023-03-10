Revival Cafe + Kitchen in Boston's Back Bay Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A trio of Boston-area cafes will soon be down to two, as its sole location within the city is shutting down.

According to a source (Sarah Wu), Revival Cafe + Kitchen in the Back Bay is closing its doors, with Eater Boston saying that its last day will be April 30 because the landlord is looking for someone to sign a long-term lease for the space but owners Steve "Nookie" Postal and Liza Shirazi can't do such a lease because the rent is too high. An Instagram post from the business says the following concerning the upcoming closure:

We have loved being a part of the Back Bay community and would love to find a new home. Thank you to our amazing staff who are the core of our business and to our wonderful guests. We are working hard to relocate all of our staff to other locations and are also looking for other turnkey opportunities, so please reach out if you have any leads! With lots of gratitude and compassion...And stay tuned on our future plans!

The Back Bay outlet of Revival Cafe + Kitchen first opened in the summer of 2020, joining locations in Cambridge's Alewife area and Somerville's Davis Square, both of which remain in operation.

The address for Revival Cafe + Kitchen in the Back Bay is 103 Newbury Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for all locations is at revivalcafeandkitchen.com.