Hour-by-hour maps: When will Saturday's storm hit your town?

These images from the NBC10 Boston First Alert weather model show when snow, rain and wind will move into Greater Boston early Saturday morning

New England's third storm in just over a week will arrive overnight Friday into Saturday, and it's expected to bring more flooding.

This latest round is expected to be somewhat similar to Wednesday's storm, which caused localized, river and coastal flooding from intense rainfall and melting snow.

(See severe weather alerts and advisories in your area here.)

Tides will be running higher than on Wednesday, according to our forecast, and we're expecting major coastal flooding at the noontime high tide on Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

One to two inches of rain will fall, much of it overnight. But because there's much less snow on the ground, there will be less snowmelt, and therefore less urban flooding is expected than last week.

Wind gusts are expected to be less severe than on Wednesday as well.

Here are images from our First Alert weather model showing when the snow, rain and wind will move into New England starting early Saturday morning. Use it to see when to expect severe weather in your area.

Rain and snow moving into New England at midnight on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
More on the storms that have hit Boston, Massachusetts and New England

Storms brought snow, rain and wind to Greater Boston and New England last weekend and mid-week, and are expected to again on Saturday.

Massachusetts Jan 11

Flooding remains a concern with this weekend's impending storm

Massachusetts Jan 10

Major flooding reported across New England after storm drops torrential rain

snow Jan 7

Snowfall totals: How much did we get from major winter storm?

