Boston

Scores call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas War as VP Harris holds event in Boston

Two people were arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest, Boston police said

By Bianca Beltrán and Asher Klein

Pro-Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza during a rally in downtown Boston on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside a downtown Boston hotel where Vice President Kamala Harris was attending a fundraiser Thursday to protest the Biden administration's backing of the Israeli war effort.

The group marched around the Ritz Carlton, drawing a large police presence. Two people were arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest, Boston police said.

Inside the hotel, Harris opened her remarks by affirming that she and the president support Israel's right to defend itself in response to the deadly surprise attack by Hamas in October. She also said that civilians shouldn't be intentionally targeted and that the administration has been "very active in making our position very clear, both with our friends and on the international stage."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Harris was in Boston Thursday for a conversation on work apprenticeship programs at a union hall in Dorchester.

The protest was outside the Ritz Carlton in Boston, where Harris was reportedly set to attend a Democratic National Committee event. Her public schedule released in advance of the trip had noted that she would attend a campaign event in the city.

Harris was last in Boston this summer, when she spoke at the NAACP National Convention.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Cambridge 11 mins ago

Flames spotted shooting from windows of building in Cambridge

Patriots Talk Podcast 42 mins ago

Is Belichick's Patriots exit ‘inevitable'? HOF exec pushes back

On day two of the NAACP Convention in Boston, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed thousands inside Boston's Convention and Exhibition Center, saying she was filled with joy and humbled to be with incredible leaders gathered in the historic city.

This article tagged under:

BostonKAMALA HARRISIsrael-Hamas War
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us