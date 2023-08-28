Search for driver in Marlborough hit-and-run after 12-year-old is hurt

A search is ongoing by police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, after a 12-year-old was reportedly hurt during a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning.

The victim was riding his bicycle along Route 20 in Marlborough, when the SUV allegedly struck him and kept going.

Authorities have released surveillance photos showing what’s believed to be a gray or light green SUV – possibly a Toyota Highlander – that was allegedly involved in the hit and run shortly before noon Sunday.

Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are looking to identify whoever was behind the wheel of an SUV that fled the scene after hitting a child on a bicycle late Sunday morning.

The victim’s mother has identified him as 12-year-old Dominic Matos. He remains in the hospital with very serious injuries.

Marlborough police said the driver kept going westbound and then turned into the back entrance of Ghiloni Park.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to call police at 508-485-1212, ext. 36946.