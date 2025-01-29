Weather

Snowfall totals: How much snow did we get overnight in Mass., NH?

It's not quite over, as snow squalls are expected in the mid to late afternoon

By Marc Fortier

Parts of New England saw a quick blast of snow overnight, dropping up to 4 inches of snow in some parts of New England.

And it's not quite over, as snow squalls are expected in the mid to late afternoon.

This wasn't a major storm by any means. In fact, parts of southern California have received much more snow in the past 24 hours -- over a foot in some areas!

Here's a look at snowfall totals and jackpot towns across the region as of 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts

Ashfield: 4.3"

Greenfield: 4"

Gloucester: 3.8"

Ashburnham: 3.2"

Chelmsford: 3"

Billerica: 2.5"

Hubbardston: 2.5"

Lunenberg: 2.5"

Methuen: 2.5"

Gardner: 2.4"

Fitchburg: 2.3"

Townsend: 2.2"

Petersham: 2.1"

Andover: 2"

Haverhill: 2"

Sterling: 2"

Topsfield: 2"

Waltham: 1.6"

Wakefield: 1.5"

Boston: 1.4"

Belmont: 1.3"

Danvers: 0.9"

Needham: 0.9"

Brockton: 0.5"

Grafton: 0.5"

New Hampshire

Exeter: 2.3"

Stratham: 2"

Vermont

East Barre: 1.4"

