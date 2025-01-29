Parts of New England saw a quick blast of snow overnight, dropping up to 4 inches of snow in some parts of New England.
And it's not quite over, as snow squalls are expected in the mid to late afternoon.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
This wasn't a major storm by any means. In fact, parts of southern California have received much more snow in the past 24 hours -- over a foot in some areas!
Here's a look at snowfall totals and jackpot towns across the region as of 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Massachusetts
Ashfield: 4.3"
Greenfield: 4"
Gloucester: 3.8"
Ashburnham: 3.2"
Chelmsford: 3"
Billerica: 2.5"
Hubbardston: 2.5"
Lunenberg: 2.5"
Methuen: 2.5"
Gardner: 2.4"
Fitchburg: 2.3"
Townsend: 2.2"
Petersham: 2.1"
Andover: 2"
Haverhill: 2"
Sterling: 2"
Topsfield: 2"
Waltham: 1.6"
Wakefield: 1.5"
Boston: 1.4"
Belmont: 1.3"
Danvers: 0.9"
Needham: 0.9"
Brockton: 0.5"
Grafton: 0.5"
New Hampshire
Exeter: 2.3"
Stratham: 2"
Vermont
East Barre: 1.4"