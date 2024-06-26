Mass. school ‘desperately' seeking sports equipment taken during event

A Massachusetts high school's upcoming season is at risk because of what its athletics department is calling "a huge misunderstanding" that led to uniforms and other equipment being taken.

The Stoneham High School Athletics Department pleaded for help finding the equipment, taken during an alumni event Tuesday, on X, formerly Twitter.

"Our current athletes need this stuff and can't compete without it," Stoneham Athletics said on X Wednesday. "I am begging for anyone who took something to please return it asap."

On Tuesday, Stoneham High School hosted an alumni walk-through event, the athletics department explained.

The building will be torn down this summer as the Stoneham High School Building Project finishes construction and opens a new school facility for students this fall.

The school's locker rooms were locked during the event, according to the athletics department, but the alumni on the walk-through entered anyway and left with athletics equipment and uniforms. It wasn't immediately clear how the people got into the room. NBC10 Boston has reached out for more information.

The athletics department asked that anyone with information about the uniforms and equipment, or with the equipment itself, to come forward.

"We could not afford to get new stuff. This could destroy our upcoming season," read the post. "Our current athletes deserve better. Please help!"

Stoneham police shared the message the school on Wednesday as well.