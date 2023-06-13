Student assaults Boston school employee, sending them to hospital

A Boston Public Schools student allegedly assaulted a school employee Tuesday morning in front of multiple people, school officials said.

According to a letter sent to families, the staff member was injured in the incident at the Dr. William Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester. Other school staff and BPS safety services, including emergency management and the Boston school police, quickly assisted with deescalating the incident, interim head of school Stephanie Sibley said.

The school nurse attended to the staff member, who was then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to Sibley. The staff member's name was not released.

Sibley did not disclose in her letter what led to the physical assault at the school but said multiple students witnessed it. She also said the student involved will be disciplined in accordance with the district's code of conduct. Additional disciplinary action from law enforcement is also possible, she added.

"The Henderson and all Boston Public Schools are committed to fostering environments where​ all students and staff feel safe, welcome, and respected," Sibley wrote, noting that the "important update" was sent to families as part of the school's commitment to open communication and transparency. "Please know the safety and security of all students and staff​ is one of our most important priorities.​"

Parents were urged to contact school officials with any concerns.

Sibley said the department of safety services is working with Boston police to follow up on the investigation.

This is not the first time a staff member has been attacked at the Henderson School. Then-principal Patricia Lampron and another staff member were attacked in November 2021. The attack during dismissal completely knocked Lampron out for at least four minutes. She was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and classes were canceled for the rest of the week.

Then-superintendent Brenda Cassellius said after the incident that this kind of violent behavior would not be tolerated, adding that the health, safety and well-being of students and staff is top priority for Boston Public Schools.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested in that case and later faced charges as a youthful offender in Dorchester court.