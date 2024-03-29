Suspect in Boston police officer shooting due back in court

The 31-year-old man accused of shooting a Boston Police Department officer last week is set to appear in court Friday.

Avery Lewis allegedly shot the officer on March 18, while police responded to a call regarding a person with a gun in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The officer, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The other officers on scene were able to arrest the gunman without any other injuries.

Lewis, of Dorchester, was held without bail on the following day during a hearing in Dorchester District Court. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Lewis' dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.