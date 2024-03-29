Boston

Suspect in Boston police officer shooting due back in court

Lewis' dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Friday morning

By Staff Reports

Avery Lewis (seen at right) appeared in court on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, a day after allegedly shooting a Boston police officer (scene at left).
NBC10 Boston

The 31-year-old man accused of shooting a Boston Police Department officer last week is set to appear in court Friday.

Avery Lewis allegedly shot the officer on March 18, while police responded to a call regarding a person with a gun in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The officer, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The other officers on scene were able to arrest the gunman without any other injuries.

Lewis, of Dorchester, was held without bail on the following day during a hearing in Dorchester District Court. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Lewis' dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

More Boston news

Boston 19 hours ago

North End restaurants close to protest outdoor dining restrictions

Roxbury 19 hours ago

Boston police seek suspect in Roxbury bus stop stabbing

dorchester Mar 27

Police seek man who robbed Dorchester convenience store at gunpoint

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsBoston Police Department
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us