Suspect In Police Cruiser Bomb Found Guilty

A man who planted and detonated an improvised explosive device next to a Boston police cruiser in 2017 was found guilty on Thursday.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced that 45-year-old Asim Kieta was sentenced to 15-18 years in state prison and five years probation on Friday. In a jury-waived trial, Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke found Kieta guilty.

The bomb was detonated in two stages, according Rollins' office. The second blast injured three officers in South Boston who were clearing the area of pedestrian and motor traffic during morning rush hour.

“This was an act of violence designed to inflict injury. Police officers have an incredibly difficult, and at time dangerous, job. They are here to help us and protect the community from harm. My office will hold people accountable when they are violent or cause serious harm to others," said Rollins in a statement.

Each of the three injured officers has fully recovered.