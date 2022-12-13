Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lawrence

SUV Slams Into Store, Catches Fire in Lawrence

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

An SUV crashed into a store and caught fire early Tuesday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts, according to the city's fire department.

First responders were called to the ordeal on the 300 block of Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Lawrence Fire Department confirmed.

The fire spread into the store, causing damage to it, fire officials said. The storefront was also damaged.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital, but the severity of their injuries have not been made clear.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The building involved is of mixed occupancy, with eight apartments above the retail space. People who live there were evacuated, but have since been allowed back in.

An investigation remained underway Tuesday by the Lawrence Police Department.

More Lawrence Stories

lawrence Nov 14

SUV Crashes Into Home in Lawrence

Massachusetts Sep 23

One Charged in Shooting at Lawrence Park; More Arrests Expected

This article tagged under:

lawrence
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us