Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night.

Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m.

After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a gunshot wound on his leg, according to authorities.

The teen was then transported to Lawrence General Hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities say they are looking for 2 men who were in the residence handling a firearm when it was discharged.

Police said there it no threat to the community. The incident is under investigation.