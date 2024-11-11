Tree House Brewing may be opening new brewery, distillery, and tasting room in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of months ago, it was reported that one of the best-known breweries in New England had opened a retail shop in Boston, and now we have learned that this may have just been the opening act of what appears to be some big plans.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, Tree House Brewing Company is seeking licenses to operate a brewery, tasting room, and distillery at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay, with the 35,000-square-foot space including a brewing area, brewhouse, distilled spirits plant, consumption areas, and a retails sales section on the first floor and consumption areas with seating for approximately 121 people on the second floor, and the plans include a patio as well. This proposal comes on the heels of Tree House opening a retail shop at the Pru back in September, and the company has also had a pop-up beer garden in the South Garden.

Tree House currently has brick-and-mortar locations in Charlton, Sandwich, Deerfield, and Tewksbury; its website can be found at https://treehousebrew.com/

