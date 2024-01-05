everett

Truck crashes into home in Everett, police say

The driver of the truck suffered an injury, Everett police said. The residents of the home were evacuated

By Anthony Vega

A truck crashed into a home in Everett, Massachusetts, on Friday, and caused several streets to close, according to police.

The crash happened on Robin Street at Thorndike Street.

The driver of the truck suffered an injury, Everett police said. The residents of the home were evacuated.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the truck to crash into the home.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

