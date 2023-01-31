Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

Two People Shot at Dollar Tree Store in Brockton

The extent of their injuries is not yet known

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are responding to a report of two people shot at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the store is located at 999 North Montello St., also known as Route 28. They said at least one person was shot inside the store.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

The part of the city where the shooting occurred is a busy area with multiple other businesses, including an Advance Auto Parts next door and a Stop & Shop grocery store located across the street.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Aerial footage showed multiple police vehicles at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Norwood 45 mins ago

Person Barricaded at Norwood Hotel, Bringing Out SWAT Team, Police Say

south station 51 mins ago

4 Accused in Attack on Red Line That Left Victim With a Broken Nose

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us