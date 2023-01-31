Two People Shot at Dollar Tree Store in Brockton

Police are responding to a report of two people shot at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the store is located at 999 North Montello St., also known as Route 28. They said at least one person was shot inside the store.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

The part of the city where the shooting occurred is a busy area with multiple other businesses, including an Advance Auto Parts next door and a Stop & Shop grocery store located across the street.

Aerial footage showed multiple police vehicles at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.