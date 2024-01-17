Update expected in case of Duxbury mom accused of murdering her children

New evidence is expected be discussed Wednesday in the case of Lindsay Clancy, the mother accused of killing her three young children last year at their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home.

Clancy pleaded not guilty to strangling her children back in January 2023. She survived slitting her own wrists and neck and a jump out of a window, prosecutors have said.

At an October court appearance from Tewksbury Hospital, she remained paralyzed from the suicide attempt.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Her husband, Patrick Clancy, was out of the house at the time the children were strangled — allegedly in a calculated attempt to buy time for the killings. Prosecutors have said Lindsay Clancy tied exercise bands bands around the children's necks.

Her lawyer blames postpartum depression for the crimes and said she was overmedicated at time.

Clancy was held without bail and is currently being treated at mental health facility.