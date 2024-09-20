Woman arrested, facing accessory after murder charge in man's July shooting death

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into a man's shooting death in Somerville, Massachusetts, in July.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says Jalissa Harding, of Burlington, was taken into custody Thursday night and is expected to be arraigned Friday in Somerville District Court on charges of accessory after murder and withholding evidence in a criminal proceeding, almost two months after 49-year-old Paul Nolan was shot to death.

Paul Nolan, 49, was killed at an apartment in Somerville. Friends say Nolan had recently been released from prison and trying to turn his life around.

On July 22, Somerville police responded around 10:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Dartmouth Street and found Nolan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 49-year-old Somerville resident was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Friends told NBC10 Boston at the time that Nolan was a good guy who was trying to turn his life around.

Further information wasn't immediately available Friday, including if Harding had obtained an attorney.