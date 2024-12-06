Woman shot near hotel in Chelsea

A woman was shot near a hotel in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 a.m. in the area of Eastern Avenue and Marginal Street.

The severity of the woman's injuries was not immediately known.

Chelsea police said the immediate area of the shooting is closed to through traffic, and detours are in place.

No further details have been released.