4-year-old girl dead after being struck by vehicle in Seaport District

By Matt Fortin

A four-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in South Boston, the city's police force has announced.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Congress Street and Sleeper Street, which is in the Seaport District section of Southie, the Boston Police Department said. The child was with family members.

The young girl was rushed by EMS to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver involved was said to have stayed on scene.

There have been no charges filed or arrests made in the case as of Sunday evening, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

