Prosciutto-Wrapped Zucchini Meatball Bites Recipe, Gluten Free

INGREDIENTS:

2-3 small zucchini, thinly sliced into long ribbons with a vegetable peeler

3 TBS extra virgin olive oil

1 lb ground turkey

1/3 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1/4 cup marinated sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 eggs, at room temperature

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

3 TBS garden herbs (thyme, basil, oregano)

8 oz prosciutto, thinly sliced

Marinara for dipping, Rao’s is nice!

PREPARATION:

Preheat the oven to 425*. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, toss the zucchini ribbons in extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt.

In a large bowl, use a fork to gently combine the ground turkey with parsley, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, eggs, feta, salt, pepper, and garden herbs.

On a clean work surface, lay out a ribbon of zucchini and place a tablespoon of the turkey mixture at one end. Gently roll and wrap with a piece of prosciutto. Place seam side down on a baking sheet. Repeat.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the prosciutto is crisp and has a nice texture. Finish with a drizzle of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and serve with your favorite marinara sauce as a dip.

