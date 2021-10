Mac Jones engineered a pair of fourth quarter scoring drives to give the Patriots lead, but couldn't get them close enough for a third.

Nick Folk missed a 56-yard field goal in the driving rain off the left upright with less than a minute to go, enabling Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to escape Gillette Stadium with a 19-17 win on Sunday Night Football.

The Patriots are on the road next Sunday against the Houston Texans (1-3) for a 1 p.m. kickoff.