Clouds once again dominate the sky Thursday, snow develops up north

Clouds again dominate the sky Thursday and will continue to hide our sun in the afternoons through Friday. With the lack of sunshine, our temperatures won't jump up much, highs in the low 40s at best.

In Boston, we have had 90 to 100% cloud cover reported every day since Jan. 17. So, Thursday and Friday will make our stretch last 10 days. There's some hope on the way this weekend, so find your lost sunglasses!

A cold front moves through New England Thursday night into Friday. Snow showers develop Thursday across the North Country and in the mountains. Minor snow accumulation will add up to coatings — 1 inch in the Green Mountains, 1 to 2 inches in northern New Hampshire and 1 inch interior Maine, to 3 to 4 inches in northern Aroostook County, Maine, though Friday late morning.

As the front slips south and heads off of the south coast by Friday morning, we may see a couple showers or snow showers mixing in. No accumulation is expected around southern New England with temps above freezing.

Morning clouds hang tough in southeastern Massachusetts for Saturday, with our best chance for sun farther west. Though, some additional clouds could develop during the day across the interior. Sunday is the best day for sunshine with a mostly sunny sky in the forecast. Temps both days this weekend reach the mid to upper 30s.

Our quiet weather pattern continues through early next week with highs remaining in the 30s. A large storm system develops across the south next week.

Latest forecast models keep this storm way offshore, but the far northwest bands of snow or flurries could brush across the Cape or islands midweek and possibly give us some wind and waves.

Stay tuned for updates on this storm.