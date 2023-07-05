Hot and humid Wednesday in New England

Hot & humid conditions take over from now through Friday with heat indices ranging from the low to the mid-90s!

Mid-level ridge builds into New England allowing ample sunshine with a significant rise in temperatures.

This same heat and lingering humidity may allow for some cloud formation and some instability which may allow a few showers or perhaps an isolated t-storm to develop along the interior this afternoon. Otherwise, it’s a mainly dry and beautiful day for us with a very similar forecast into tomorrow through Friday.

By Friday though, our ridge will start to shift east of New England which may allow for the south flow to return and settle in more humidity.

A low pressure system will be anchoring itself into the Midwest which will begin a new period of wet/unsettled weather for us into the weekend.

Friday night will see the chance for the first round of showers along the northwest with the passage of the frontal boundary, a few showers may take over southern New England Saturday.

The unsettled weather remains through early next week as we see a coastal low pushing in closer to our south coast merging with the boundary’s energy to our west.

Temperatures will remain mild to seasonable through Saturday but will begin to dip slightly into early net week.