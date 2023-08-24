Another round of weekend rain headed our way

As lower dewpoint air remains, we continue to enjoy dry skies and sunshine. Sunny skies will change with the arrival of energy in the atmosphere drawing up rain on Friday. In a similar fashion to Wednesday morning, Thursday morning has temperatures in the upper 50s, to low 60s.

The refreshing start to the day ends as clouds pour in midday. Any rain on Thursday holds off until the evening and night timeframe.

Friday morning will be quite the turn with rounds of downpours and isolated thunder. Though widespread severe weather isn’t anticipated, spots of downpours will lead to flooding throughout southern Vermont and western Massachusetts. On the surface, it may seem like it’s raining the entire day, but we will have a distinct break in the action around 5pm until about midnight. A secondary cold front pushes in just before 1am on Saturday and keeps the wet weather around as we kickoff the weekend.

Clouds are slow to clear Saturday, but spots of sun break out later Saturday before sunset. The weekend finishes dry and cool, as Sunday’s highs are back in the lower 70s.