Weather

First significant snowfall expected for parts of Mass. this week

For the Greater Worcester and northern Worcester County, this will be the first significant snow of the season with the possibility of a few inches of accumulation.

By Pete Bouchard

The weather pattern is both cold and wintry through the weekend. Our focus in the short-term is a vigorous weather system racing through early Thursday.

We’ll see the precipitation break out Wednesday night after 10 p.m. With steady south winds blowing across the Commonwealth, towns and cities west of Bedford, Hopkinton, and north of Topsfield have the best chance of seeing snow. In fact, for the Greater Worcester area and northern Worcester County, this will be the first significant snow of the season with the possibility of a few inches of accumulation.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

As the graphic shows, between 495 and 128, we can expect a blend of rain and snow. Elsewhere, it’s all rain along the coast, for Greater Boston, the South Shore, Capes and Islands. Expect slow travel into Thursday morning as the storm starts to exit. We’ll see a pause after 9 a.m., with the final leg of the storm moving through by early afternoon.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This final act could prove to be the more interesting of the two. We could see a band of snow squalls move through with reduced visibilities and a coating of snow (or maybe an additional inch in central Mass.) in some spots. Gusty winds will accompany any squalls, and we’ll see a marked temperature drop after they pass. Keep an eye to the sky if you’re traveling and be prepared for a quick coating on the roads.

Temps plummet Thursday night as the wind continues to howl. By morning, we should see widespread teens and 20s with wind chills near 0! This cold will stifle temperatures into the weekend.

Weather Stories

Weather 15 hours ago

Snow expected in Mass. & NH this week. Here's how much we could get

New England weather Dec 2

Blast of winter this week, with cold temperatures and snow chances ahead

Next up, a warmer storm may approach late Monday and Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us