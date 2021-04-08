Our quiet spring weather pattern continues here in New England.

Today and tomorrow we warm up a bit each day and gradually decrease the cloud cover at the coast. Today’s highs will be in the 50s at the coast, 60s to low 70s inland with more sunshine. An onshore flow continues to bring in waves of clouds today at the coast and those cooler temperatures.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

We won’t have any strong wind gusts the next few days, but the light breeze is enough to help spread wildfires if they break out in the dry conditions. We also have a high pollen count through Saturday thanks to the dry weather. More sunshine is forecast for Friday with highs in the 60s at the coast and low 70s inland.

Saturday will be just as warm as Friday, with highs again in the 60s at the coast and low 70s inland and away from any sea breezes.

Our weather pattern changes on Sunday as a system approaches the area from the southwest. Scattered rain showers head in from southwest to northeast during the day. With a southwest breeze our highs still manage to hit the low 60s to low 70s in a lot of spots, especially prior to the rain. The storm system spreads out across the northeast, so this means repeated rain chances next week as well and a lot of clouds in between.

Temperatures cool to the 40s or 50s Monday with an onshore flow, clouds and showers hanging around. This unsettled pattern continues through next week with highs in the 50s. By next weekend we should break up this pattern and see a return to sunshine and 60s.