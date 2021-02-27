Rain Showers Continue as Warm Front Approaches

Snow showers greeted us this morning but now most of us are now seeing a transition to rain as a warm front continues to approach the area.

A southerly flow will allow temperatures to rise into the 40s, with gusty conditions along the South Coast with gusts up to 40 mph. Larger snowflakes can be found farther north, where up to 5 inches of accumulation are possible in the mountains before this system exists the region early evening with a few lingering showers in eastern Maine by 8 p.m.

Tonight, partial clearing is expected so this will allow temperatures to dip below freezing -- black ice will be an issue tonight in northern and central New England. If the clouds dissipate fast enough, most of the region will be able to enjoy the full “snow” moon.

Our weekend won’t be all that bright, though, as we continue to see clouds move back in early Sunday while we await the next disturbance arriving late day.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Temperatures will be in the 40s Sunday. Although most of us will be mild enough for rain showers Sunday late day and evening, northern New England may find a combination of rain and freezing rain with snow in northern Maine Sunday night.

Monday will see a blend of clouds and sun early with temperatures well into the 40s and even closer to 50 in southern New England, but a vigorous cold front arrives Monday evening with a drastic change in air that will deliver a shot of cold Tuesday with highs generally below 32 degrees.

Luckily, the wintry chill doesn’t stick around and by Wednesday we are back into the 40s as we resume our early spring weather pattern pictured here in our First Alert Exclusive 10-Day forecast.