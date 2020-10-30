Snow Coating Friday Before a Chilly Halloween

Snow is falling for some this morning. Precipitation will rapidly end late this morning and early afternoon, I wouldn’t be shocked if we saw some sunshine before the sun goes down.

Accumulations will be minor, but there could be some slick spots over the next couple of hours. The remnants of Zeta will also cause some gusty winds at the coast in southern New England.

Overnight it will be cold, with temperatures dropping below freezing in many communities. Halloween stays cold with high temperatures only reaching the upper 40s. We will briefly warm up Sunday.

Temperatures cool off for Monday and Tuesday. In northern New England we could see some snow showers and squalls with gusty winds.

Once we get past Election Day, temperatures will warm. There aren’t many chances of rain over the next week.